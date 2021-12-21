When Owensboro Public Schools bus drivers Evie Davis and Trayvon Carbon received a text message from their supervisor over the weekend asking for volunteers to help victims of the recent western Kentucky tornadoes, they jumped at the opportunity before they even knew the job.
Davis and Carbon were joined by three other bus drivers from the district. They weren’t told much about the task, only that it involved transporting victims of the tornadoes from Kenlake to Lake Barkley state resort parks on Sunday.
Their “secret mission” turned out to be a trip for the tornado victims to receive free shoes from Samaritan’s Feet, in partnership with the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team and coach John Calipari.
UK basketball team members, Calipari and Gov. Andy Beshear greeted victims of the tornadoes and handed out the shoes, as well as snacks and well-wishes.
“We even saw Coach Cal slipping $100 bills to people,” Davis said. “I saw the governor give the jacket off his back to a woman in need. It was just really great to see them be so giving to these people who lost so much.”
Davis transported about 15 people to and from the event on her bus. On the ride she heard their stories and experiences from the Dec. 10 tornadoes that claimed the lives of almost 80 people across western Kentucky.
“It was impactful, and even though they all have been through so much, they all seemed to be in good spirits,” she said.
Carbon also heard stories from those he transported. Those stories will stay with him forever, he said.
“They explained their situation, and what it was like going through that storm,” he said. “A lot of them said it was like a train going through, then dead silence, and then all they could hear was people screaming.”
He said that kind of devastation is hard to understand, but he is glad people across the state have stepped up to provide support. Even if it means a hug and encouragement from highly-regarded people, like Calipari and the UK basketball players.
“That meant a lot to people,” he said. “A lot of people were shocked (Calipari and the players) were there, and they were happy to have the support. It was a lot of reassurance, and it was just good to see.”
Both Davis and Carbon were thankful to do something to help those who were victims of the storm.
Davis said she had been wanting to volunteer or do something, but wasn’t sure what she could do. Having the chance to drive the bus and provide a listening ear was powerful.
Carbon agreed, and said that’s why he wanted to volunteer for the event.
“I knew they needed the help, and it’s a blessing to be able to help people in need receive blessings from others,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
