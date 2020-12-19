Officials at city and county schools know better than anyone else the difference the Goodfellows Club can make in a child’s life.
That’s not just big talk. When students are in school, children whose families can’t afford new school clothes can struggle academically. A child who is wearing hand-me-downs that are too big, too small or just worn out is often self-conscious, which makes it hard to concentrate on school work.
Also, a child with dental pain will fight an endless battle to stay focused in school, which is why Goodfellows makes sure students in the city and county schools who need emergency dental care can get help.
At the Owensboro Public Schools central office, the staff holds a Goodfellows fundraiser every year. This year, the staff came up with the idea of holding a door decorating contest, with the winner being decided by the door that received the most Goodfellows donations.
“We were trying to find a safe way to have Christmas cheer and support Goodfellows,” said Kim Johnson, the district’s director of special education.
Many members of the staff joined in. “We had 27 doors that were decorated,” Johnson said. “We weren’t sure how it would go, but it went over great.”
In all, the office staff raised $1,413 for Goodfellows. Each door was decorated to outdo the others in their effort to raise the most in donations.
“People were very competitive,” Johnson said.
Johnson jumped in the contest hoping to win but was wowed so much by the other doors that she donated to them.
“My initial plan was I was going to vote for myself, but there were so many good doors I went to the bank, got multiple bills” and voted multiple times, she said.
“I think I voted for five different doors,” Johnson said.
The community is filled with charitable organizations that do important work. But Johnson said the Goodfellows Club is special to the OPS community.
“We are big supporters of Goodfellows because we know how much good they do for kids all year long,” Johnson said. “The work they do throughout the year with clothing is huge.
“I think the need this year has been even greater, because so many working families have been impacted” by having lost jobs or because their working hours have been reduced, Johnson said. “... This has been such a challenging year, in so many ways.”
The success of the office’s door contest fundraiser raised spirits as well as donations. The contest will be back in 2021.
“I’m already planning for next year,” Johnson said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 18, 2020
Previously reported $84,414.98
In memory of Covid-19 victims $1,000
In memory of Katherine, Hattie, Pete, Irma, and Myron $500
Home and Garden Club $500
In memory of Joe and Louise McKinley, Tom and Roselie Brady, Luke Woodward, and Joe Brady $500
In loving memory of Tyler Vanover, Forever 22, Much love, Mom, Dad, and Austin $259.84
In loving of Hubert and Margaret Beyke $200
In memory of Don Gross $200
In memory of Preston and Frances Long $200
In honor of Scott and Kay Richmond by Ruth B. Harrison $200
In memory of our parents, Ray and Ruth Carby, and Harry and Eva Morris $200
In loving memory of Tommy, Frankie, and Ginny Wieder $150
In memory of Ronald J. Ramsey Sr. $100
In memory of Jeffrey A. Hedges by Charlotte Hedges $100
In honor of all active teachers $100
Dr. Robert and Linda Knight $100
In memory of Matt Ross by Mary Pat and Mike Gray $100
In memory of Joe and Catherine Conkright by Steve and Karen Maddox $100
In memory of Marvin and Pauline Melhiser by Steve and Karen Maddox $100
In memory of Dr. Royce and Lucy Dawson $51.96
Beth Noffsinger $51.96
Maggie O’Harrow $50
In memory of my husband, Otto Bratcher by wife, Ina Bratcher $50
In memory of parents $30
Foust FGP $10
Dolly and Jim Henry family $10
Total as of Dec. 18, 2020 $98,278.74
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 19, 2020
Previously reported $98,278.74
Limestone bank $500
In memory of Lynn B. Young $300
Tops 402 $250
Vicki and Ryan Robertson $200
Paula Hayden, thank you for your presence in my life, WDH $103.93
In honor of our Mee Ma, Inelle Mobley by grandchildren, John, Kelly, Julie, and Mark, and great grandchildren, Alex, Max, Aley, and Allison $100
In loving memory of Judy Lockhart by Ralph Lockhart $100
In loving memory of Logan Lockhart by Sonya and Tony Lockhart $100
In memory of Louise by Jim Stringer $100
Vivian McNatton $100
Roger and Myrna Smith $50
In honor of our grandchildren, David, Grant, Everett, Fred, Adalyn, Vera, and Juliet by Tom and Caroline Payne $25
In loving memory of Louis, Tony, and Mary Lou Conder $20
In loving memory of “Sissy” Yonna Jo May Jones $20
Total as of Dec. 19, 2020 $100,247.67
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.