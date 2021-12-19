The Goodfellows Roll Call is up $1,347 thanks to two fundraisers conducted by Owensboro Public Schools central office staff recently.
The first fundraiser was a soup cook off that saw Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant’s vegetable beef soup raising the most money. Constant said the recipe was his late mother’s.
“We have had a soup fundraiser the last few years and we had to suspend it, of course, during COVID-19, but before that when my mother was still alive she made this soup,” he said. “I cheated a little bit because I would ask her to make it, knowing that people would love it and it would make a lot of money for Goodfellows.
Constant said that his suspicions were proven right and the soup made by his mom raised the most money during the cook off.
“Then she passed away in January 2018, and I was just praying that I could remember the recipe and recreate it successfully,” Constant said. “Every step of the way when I was making my soup I was just praying to my mom for guidance.”
Constant said that the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro is an organization close to the hearts of faculty and staff and OPS.
“We see the good that it does, physically see, almost every day,” he said. “Goodfellows is all for good for all kids, so of course we get behind it.”
While the soup cook off was forced to take a hiatus during the pandemic, a new tradition sprang up at the OPS Central Office — a door decorating contest.
Carlie Brown, personnel director, said those working at the office were looking for a way to spread some holiday cheer and have a socially distanced fundraiser.
The winner of the 2021 edition of the door decorating contest is Kim Johnson, special education director, and Christal Towery, special education administrative assistant, with their “Hanging with my Gnomies” theme.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
For donations to appear in the Roll Call before or on Christmas Day, they must be submitted to the newspaper office no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, December 23.
Goodfellows Roll Call Dec. 19, 2021
Previously reported $70,745.44
In honor of Bob and Patsy Hudson $100
In loving memory of our parents; James and Mary Van Fleet, Richard J. and Gwen Hutchinson, and my husband, Danny Hutchinson by Debbie Hutchinson $75
In honor of Central Park HOA $62
In memory of Xenia Beers, Becky Kinsey, and Carol Norris by Southern Belles Homemakers Club $50
Total as of Dec. 19, 2021 $71,032.44
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
