Owensboro Public Schools officials announced Thursday afternoon that all Owensboro Middle School students will switch to virtual learning from Friday, Jan. 22 until Feb. 1 because of the high number of staff and students having to quarantine as a result of COVID-19.
There are currently four staff members at the school who have tested positive for the coronavirus, but no students, according to OPS spokesman Jared Revlett.
However, one of those staff members who tested positive on Thursday resulted in 80 students having to quarantine, Revlett said, which makes 93 students and staff in quarantine from the school.
Before Thursday, Revlett said the “overwhelming majority” of quarantines were a result of occurrences outside of the school — contacts with someone with COVID-19 in the home or in the community.
“We are not seeing spread with students necessarily,” he said. “We can’t really say for sure if we have any (spread) with staff, but have not really seen any spread with students.”
OMS students in A Group will resume in-person learning on Feb. 1.
Revlett said district officials hope that by that time most of the quarantines will be complete and those who are ill will have had time to get well.
He said if there are more positive cases to report or if the district needs to allow for more time out of the school for quarantines and recoveries, “we will reassess that.”
“But right now we hope to resume in-person (learning) on the first,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.