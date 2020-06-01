Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education is considering a few options for how to spend the funds the district is expected to receive through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was signed into law in March. The bill contains funds to deliver relief to those experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, from keeping small businesses paying salaries and meeting other expenses to supporting education and infrastructure, and also delivering checks to qualifying individuals and some dependent children.
According to OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant, schools will receive their relief funds through two “pots” of money, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Funds are allotted to school districts based on percentages of their Title 1 allocations that are given to districts per their low-income students.
Constant said the amount of money OPS is expecting will be “a sizeable amount,” but that the district has also incurred some expenses throughout the COVID-19 crisis that are also growing.
For now, OPS is considering spending the money in three areas: obtaining additional sanitizing and personal protective equipment that may be needed for the next school year for students and staff, or just saving the money, as Constant said the state budget is looking “bleak.”
The third option the district is considering spending the money on is increasing what district officials refer to as the one-to-one technology initiative by providing more Chromebooks for students.
Right now the district provides Chromebooks for students in grades six through 12.
Constant told board members last week that with these CARES Funds the district could potentially also provide the laptops to students in grades three through five.
He said that considering non-traditional education may become a new reality in the coming months, it would be beneficial for more students to have access to technology.
“That’s exciting,” he said. “Our elementary principals are happy we put that out there. That means we will have to train teachers a bit further to learn about how to have a device for kids.”
He said access to the laptops will look different at the elementary level, and that the laptops will not be issued to the home unless the district is initiating NTI, or students need the device at home for the night.
Michael Johnson, OPS board member, inquired recently about student access to wi-fi, and whether or not the district will perform an analysis of the percentage of students without the internet.
According to Constant, the district has been talking with providers about hotspot rentals to provide internet when needed for students. That is also an allowable expense of the CARES Funds, he said.
He said vendors didn’t have the equipment for use to buy or rent at the time NTI was initiated mid-March.
“They will be more ready should we need it again,” he said. “Vendors are being more in-tuned to the education market now, and the potential non-permanence of NTI. They are more open to talking about a monthly rental rate versus signing a two-year agreement or something like that. We are in those discussions.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
