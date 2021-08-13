Owensboro Public Schools is proposing a tax rate increase for the upcoming year, something superintendent Matthew Constant said is necessary so the district can “shoulder unfunded mandates.”
Constant told board members Thursday during an OPS luncheon meeting that he recommends the board take a rate of 86.6 cents on both real and personal property, per $100 of assessed value.
With the proposed rate, OPS expects revenue of $13,959,049.38. Of that amount, $1,226,127.34 is from new and personal property. This would be an increase in tax revenue of 4%.
For a home valued at $100,000, this rate means a homeowner would pay $866 a year, which is a $17 increase from last year.
This rate “reflects a nominal increase for the taxpayer,” but would garner recurring revenue streams of $628,000 for the district annually, Constant said.
“So, over the course of the year, for a little more than the cost of a monthly Netflix subscription or one trip to the movie theater for a family of four, our district can start to provide better resources for our students in areas that are currently underfunded or unfunded altogether.”
He cited transportation not being fully funded in the last three state budget cycles, and the fact that preschool is not fully funded, which costs the district $1.4 million a year. He also said the district would like to give educators raises, but a 1% raise would cost $500,000 for the district.
“After everything our teachers and staff have been through over the last three school years, they certainly deserve more,” he said.
Board Chairwoman Melissa Decker said she doesn’t have a financial background, but these numbers “look okay” to her. However, she recognized her privilege in understanding this kind of rate increase is “negligible.” She asked other board members if they would be happy taking the state’s compensating rate offering instead.
The compensating rate is one district’s can charge to receive the same amount of tax revenue as the previous year. This year’s compensating rate for OPS, which is set by the state, is 83.3 cents on real property and 84.9 cents on personal property, and would produce $13,449,776.18.
Leigh Rhoads Doyal, a board member, said the district is in a unique position because of the federal COVID-19 relief dollars the it has been given over the past year.
“I think that would be the argument that others would give” in opposing a rate increase, Rhoads Doyal said.
That money is short-term, though, and is being well-used, she said, referencing all of the new positions the district created to help combat learning loss due to the pandemic.
A tax rate increase would help the district make some of those positions permanent, if they are needed, or could help them give teachers raises. Teacher raises are a priority for her, she said.
OPS will hold a public hearing at 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave., to hear public comments regarding this tax rate.
Daviess County Public Schools is proposing a tax rate decrease for 2022 — from 71.5 cents, per $100 of value for real property, to 71 cents. It is also proposing keeping the rate for personal property the same as last year, which is 71.5 cents, per $100 of value.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said the district is able to do this while still garnering more funds in tax revenue because of the increase in assessed property values in the area.
“The property which we collect tax on, the value increased 6.4%,” Harley said. “So as assessments increase, we can actually reduce the rate and come out in the same position, or in a better position.”
With these rates, the district is expected to bring in $43,063,159.41. Of that amount, $5,587,396.13 is from new and personal property.
This new rate means a homeowner would pay $710 for a house valued at $100,000, which is a $5 decrease from the previous year.
The compensating rate for DCPS for 2021-22 is 68.3 cents on real and 70.6 cents on personal property, and is expected to generate $41,550,947,65.
Harley is proposing the tax levy of 71 cents on real and personal property, rather than the compensating rate because taxpayers will benefit while the district also earns more revenue, she said.
“Our expenses are always going up,” she said, which is why district officials want to opt for the proposed rate.
DCPS will hold a public hearing at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the district central office, 1622 Southeastern Parkway, to hear public comments regarding this proposed tax rate.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
