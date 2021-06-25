The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved the creation of three new positions, including an additional assistant principal at Owensboro High School.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant told board members that this position will be paid for by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funding.
He also told board members about the reorganization of the district’s preschool services, a process through which the board also approved hiring two positions to assist with that change.
“Next year, we will experiment a little with the Hager (Preschool) and Seven Hills (Preschool) campuses,” Constant said.
Traditionally, the school district has blended its preschool program with Head Start. The district is split, with families on the east side of Frederica Street attending Seven Hills and families on the west side of Frederica attending Hager.
Next school year, Hager will house preschool students and Seven Hills will have Head Start students, Constant said.
“Doing that will allow Hager then to have a little bit more freedom on curricular choice and what happens inside the classrooms without the presence of Head Start,” he said, adding that after this school year the district will examine kindergarten readiness numbers to see how this change has impacted students.
With a change like this, Hager will need a curriculum facilitator, and Seven Hills will need an assistant director of preschool services, Constant said.
Also during the meeting:
• OPS Director of Maintenance and Technology Chris Bozarth updated board members on the Cravens Elementary School renovation project. The project is “in good shape,” Bozarth said, with drywall already up in the newly built wing. He also said the geothermal work is almost complete;
• The board approved a change in this year’s calendar that allows all employees to have Juneteenth off, as it was recently proclaimed a federal holiday. As Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, has passed, OPS will observe it on June 28;
• OPS Foundation Executive Director Janet Suwanski updated board members about the non-profit. She said the Foundation gave out 18 mini-grants totaling $25,620 during the 2020-21 school year. Board vice-chairman Michael Johnson said those dollars were “critical during the pandemic,” and he thanked Suwanski and the Foundation for the work they do for students;
• Constant encouraged families to participate in a survey recently sent out to OPS students and families about how they would like the next round of COVID-relief federal dollars to be spent. The survey is also available on the OPS Facebook page, and families are encouraged to fill out the survey by July 15.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
