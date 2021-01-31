Both Owensboro and Daviess County school districts have chosen what officials would consider a traditional calendar for next school year, with the first day for students being Aug. 11.
Calendars, by law, have to be developed and designed by a committee formed in the district. Typically they don’t change too much from year-to-year and must include at least 170 instructional days, and at least 1,062 instructional hours. Fluctuating days are, however, the first and last days of school, and times when students are on breaks.
Area districts try to keep their calendars aligned as much as possible.
Both school district calendars for the 2021-22 school year indicate that students will be on fall break from Oct. 4-8, winter break will be from Dec. 20-Jan. 3, and spring break will be April 4-8.
Differing is the last day of school: May 19 for Daviess County students and May 20 for Owensboro students.
Damon Fleming, Daviess County Public Schools director of student services, said calendars like this “are pretty standard.”
“This type of calendar has been the standard for several years for Daviess County,” he said.
Calendars go through rigorous development because there are a lot of parameters for them, including days students and educators must be off like election day and certain holidays.
There are also professional development days for educators, as well as potential make-up days that have to be built into the calendar as well.
Fleming, like Owensboro Public Schools Director of Pupil Personnel George Powell, said the calendar committees ultimately decided not to plan for potential days missed because of the pandemic.
Powell said the district would “cross that bridge when we get to it if we have to.”
“At the present time we are planning this calendar like we normally would,” Powell said, and that if the district has to make changes later to deal with COVID-19 related challenges, it would at that time.
Owensboro Catholic Schools align with the DCPS calendar.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
