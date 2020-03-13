Schools in Owensboro and Daviess County, along with Owensboro Catholic Schools, will be closed beginning Monday, following a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear to end face-to-face class instruction in an effort to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.
All three districts will shut down for a total of three weeks, with one of those weeks being spring break. The districts will, however, put plans in place to ensure lessons continue for students while they are at home.
Classes are scheduled to resume April 6.
Beshear said in a Thursday afternoon press conference that this recommendation is a “big, but necessary step,” and that announcing it now allows superintendents, principals and parents time to take Friday and the weekend to prepare.
OPS Interim Superintendent Matthew Constant said the district will begin communications to families as to how the next few weeks will proceed.
He said that communication will be accompanied by a letter from him “to outline no school, no school events, no trips for that period, and try to encourage all of the health guidance that we have been given in terms of trying to contain (COVID-19).”
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said the district is canceling all school-related events and activities until the start of the regular school day on April 6. He emphasized this decision was made in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, and not because students in particular are a population at risk for contracting the virus.
“We will continue to keep you informed as this situation progresses and as decisions are made,” Robbins said. “Please be assured that all decisions are made based on what we believe is best for our students, staff, families and greater community.”
The superintendents encouraged all students to attend school on Friday, March 13 to receive more information about non-traditional instruction.
These decisions came on the heels of the governor’s directive Wednesday afternoon for all districts across the commonwealth to be prepared for schools to close after a 72-hour notice. Since then, Owensboro and Daviess County schools have been having discussions about what non-traditional instruction would look like.
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department of Education also issued a blanket waiver for districts that do not have NTI Programs initiated. Both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools did not previously have those plans.
What is NTI?Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said the DCPS Board of Education will consider approving the NTI waiver at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at its next board luncheon. She said before the district implements a NTI Program, it will take a professional development day — or possibly more if needed — during which time teachers will be able to develop programming for students to receive continued education outside of the classroom.
These professional development days will be regular days off from school that the district will have to make-up in the long-term, she said, but they are necessary for a proper learning plan to be in place for students.
“It’s not as if we are going to immediately roll into this without making sure our teachers are prepared,” Francis said. “Teachers are going to need to do some planning, and that’s really important because we have a few things we want teachers to communicate.”
Communication between parents, students and teachers will be a priority, she said. Parents or caregivers need to ensure they have proper ways to communicate with their students, and that they have a way to get in touch with teachers throughout this time of NTI.
It’s also important for teachers to set up office hours so they will be available to answer questions for students and parents, she said.
Francis said the goal of NTI is to ensure students are still learning and participating in instruction. There are three learning approaches districts can take — a digital platform, project-based learning, and lessons from a packet of printed materials.
About 90% of DCPS students have access to the internet, and Francis said the district is currently talking with the families who do not to figure out ways to assist. That might even be pulling up buses that are equipped with wi-fi into neighborhoods, she said.
“The big thing that parents can do right now is think about their plan for their students,” she said.
She is encouraging parents to set up a space where students can focus on their work without being distracted.
“We need to talk about workplace ethics,” she said, noting parents should treat each day like a normal school day, with set times to get up and focus on school work. “And we need parents and students to communicate with their teachers on what they don’t understand.”
Owensboro Public SchoolsThe OPS Board of Education approved its application for a NTI Program during a Thursday board luncheon.
During that luncheon, Constant updated board members about actions the district has already taken, including the cancellation of all after-school programming such as sporting practices, events and the Fine Arts Fest showcase that was already scheduled for this week.
Immediately following Gov. Beshear’s telephone communications with Kentucky superintendents Wednesday, Constant met with OPS principals and central office personnel to iron out a plan for NTI.
Constant said NTI will be easier for middle and high school populations because they have been issued electronic devices by the district. He said 88% of OPS students have access to the internet from home. Elementary students will be given work packets.
John David Sandefur, OPS chief finance officer, said the district has been thinking about the logistics of providing paper packets and learning materials to all students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
OPS teachers have been asked to prepare 10 days of assignments, Constant said, and it has taken the entire leadership staff in the district, as well as at the school building level, to make this happen in a short amount of time.
OPS is also in a unique position because a lot of students rely on meals at school, as more than 50% of its population of students qualify for free and reduced lunch.
Lisa McCarty, OPS chief operating officer, said the district is planning to provide mobile meals for students.
“We will work with transportation, and we are working with our staff to go out into the community to deliver meals at certain locations,” McCarty said. “We are looking at doing breakfast and lunch, and we are looking at 10 to 15 stops.”
She said the district will communicate that information further to families and the general public.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
