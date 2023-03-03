Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools are celebrating reading this week.
As part of OPS’ wrap-up to “I Love to Read Month” in February, Daviess County Public Library employees visited Newton Parrish Elementary School on Thursday.
Candice Dent, outreach coordinator for DCPL, taught students how to register for a library card and gave them a tour of apps like Libby and Hoopla, where card holders can check out electronic materials.
Claire Lanham, library media specialist at Newton Parrish, said this is the first time DCPL employees have visited the school in the four years she has worked there.
“We’ve already been discussing further steps in our partnership,” Lanham said. “We’re definitely going to have them in here every year to talk to the kids. That’s the idea.”
Lanham said a lot of parents have been excited about the student library card, and she hopes the collaboration is able to continue.
During the week, classes rotate days they visit the library.
“Students do book exchange, and we do literacy and research lessons,” Lanham said. “We try to give them a broad taste of the library.”
February isn’t the only time students in OPS schools celebrate reading, though.
“We have our ‘inchy’ book vending machine, which we’ve had for a couple of years and the kids really love it,” Lanham said. “If they get 600 reading minutes done, they get a token they get to use in the machine.”
Family literacy nights, book fairs and March Book Madness are additional events schools hold throughout the year to encourage students to read.
The partnership with the library is what Lanham thinks is a “great step” in creating lifelong readers.
“Also making sure there’s a nice, large collection of diverse books for them to select from, things that are new and popular, and having events help,” she said. “We try to make reading fun.”
Several elementary schools in the DCPS district celebrated Read Across America Day on Thursday.
“The goal is to re-energize the love of reading and to emphasize that reading is for everyone,” said Jana Beth Francis, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for DCPS.
Francis said the district tries to encourage reading of all types of texts, from newspapers to e-books.
“If I could tell families one thing, it would be to talk about what you read with students,” she said. “Read Across America is saying the skill of reading is very important as a way to gain information, and we all want to celebrate that we can do that.”
Some schools, like Burns Elementary School, have students read to other students. Burns Middle School students read to preschoolers Thursday as they were dressed as their favorite storybook characters.
Francis said the schools individually come up with the activities for their students to participate in.
“Part of what we try to accomplish in schools is this understanding that you have to practice reading to get good at it,” she said. “There are different times in your life when you’re gravitated toward different books more, and if you used to be a reader, but technology has gotten in the way, figure out a way to put that back in your life.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
