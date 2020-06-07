Campbellsville University has honored 217 Kentucky teachers with its 34th annual Excellence in Teaching Award, including Jaime Quattrocchi, Storm Rickard and David Walker, of Owensboro Public Schools, and Allie Lindow, Laura Murphy and Paul Bates, of Daviess County Public Schools.
According to the university, the program is designed to recognize quality teaching and learning taking place throughout schools in the commonwealth. About 4,163 teachers have been honored since the award ceremony’s inception in 1987.
Quattrochi, fourth-grade teacher at Sutton Elementary School, has worked in education since 1998, including 15 years with the OPS district. She received her bachelor of science in elementary education from Brescia University, earned her master of arts in education at Western Kentucky University and earned her Rank 1 from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Rickard, an emotional behavioral disorders teacher for fifth- through eighth-grade students at Owensboro Middle School, has been employed with OPS since 2016. He received his bachelor of science in systems management in 2012 and a master of arts in teaching in 2016 from WKU.
Walker, a visual arts teacher at Owensboro High School, has been teaching at the school since 2003. He received his bachelor’s degree in 2002 and his master’s in 2006, both from Morehead State University.
Lindow teachers kindergarten and second grade at Country Heights Elementary School, where she has been since 2015. She received her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from KWC in 2011, and her master’s in 2015 from the University of the Cumberlands.
Murphy teaches at Daviess County Middle School, where she has been since 2009. She is a 2009 graduate of KWC and a 2014 graduate of the University of the Cumberlands. She also received her Rank I in 2016 from the University of the Cumberlands.
Bates is a life sciences teacher at Apollo High School, where he’s been teaching since 1999. He received a bachelor of science in biology in 1995 from KWC, and a master of arts degree in education administration from WKU in 2001. He received his Rank I in principalship from WKU in 2006.
Typically, Campbellsville University hosts an award program ceremony, but it was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donna Hedgepeth, provost and vice president for academic affairs at CU, said in a press release that the Excellence in Teaching program is one of the school’s most meaningful tributes to Kentucky teachers who deserve recognition for “pouring themselves” into students.
“Teachers not only serve students in the classroom, but they make profound impacts in their students’ personal lives and on their future,” Hedgepeth said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to recognize the best of the best in education.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
