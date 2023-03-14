Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools are preparing to host their respective arts festivals beginning next week.

Back for the 24th year, the OPS Fine Arts Festival begins March 20 and ends March 30 at the RiverPark Center with different showcases each night highlighting a sector of the art department, from elementary to high school. The event is free and open to the public.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

