Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools will be hosting the annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive on July 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at both Owensboro Walmart locations.
Both districts are asking the community to donate school supplies that will be used to ensure families in need have everything they need to start the school year off successfully. Any reserve supplies that are left over will be used to support students throughout the year in the event they need to restock items for their schoolwork.
Items requested are as follows:
- Backpacks
- Pencils
- Eraser tops for pencils
- Pens (red, blue or black)
- 24-pack Crayons
- Crayola markers
- Crayola colored pencils
- Highlighters
- Glue sticks
- Three-pong folders
- Solid color folders
- Three-ring binders
- Loose leaf paper (college and wide ruled)
- Pencil pouches
Items can be donated to either location and the supplies will be split evenly between the two districts and donated to their Family Resource Centers for distribution. Monetary donations are also appreciated and can be donated on-site or to either district's Central Office.
