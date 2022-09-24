Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools fine arts teachers and staff participated in a professional development day Friday, during which they learned more about incorporating social-emotional learning into their classrooms.

Scott Edgar was the event’s keynote speaker. He is an associate professor of music at Lake Forest College and director of practice and research for The Center of Arts Education and Social Emotional Learning.

