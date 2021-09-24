Art educators from Owensboro and Daviess County schools will participate in a professional development Friday, Sept. 24 at the RiverPark Center that is presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The event, which is also being held in conjunction with Kentucky Partners in Education, will feature keynote speaker Edrick Rhoades, director of curriculum and administration for The Kennedy Center. Rhoades will open the event at 8 a.m. with a session titled “Reimagine our Arts Program” in the RPC’s Cannon Hall.
Other presenters include Roger Emerson, a composer and arranger of choral music; Kentucky music educator and clinician for Music For All, Lois Wiggins; therapist Jennifer Francis-Gehring LCSW; Empty Bowls of Owensboro Chairwoman Tina Taylor; and Les Burns and Evan Barker, who will discuss storytelling and how it is connected to social emotional learning and social justice.
There will also be representatives from Owensboro Dance Theatre in attendance to discuss sessions on dance and student health.
The two school systems have collaborated on this event for several years, and this year’s professional development will center around social emotional learning, inclusiveness and diversity, said Karen Alward, DCPS fine and performing arts coordinator.
Alward and Tom Stites, OPS coordinator of fine arts, helped organize the event.
“We have expanded our offerings this year because we felt like, after the pandemic, teachers and arts educators needed a reboot,” Alward said.
She said the keynote address theme is particularly important at this time because “we have to reimagine our arts programming.”
Like a lot of people and organizations the past 20 months, arts educators have had losses in terms of engagement, due to isolation, and students who didn’t want to participate in their art forms because they weren’t seeing their peers or having connections with audiences.
“That’s huge,” Alward said.
She said educators are working to restore and invigorate social emotional learning connections, connections with diversity, equity and inclusion, and other big, foundational stones.
“We want students to be seen and heard, and not just in performance, but visual arts, storytelling, poetry, all of it,” she said.
Stites said OPS’ ”every art for every child in every school” philosophy is particularly relevant in terms of the specific addresses at the event. With a large focus on social emotional learning, and access for all, he and other organizers hope educators will have plenty of takeaways after this event.
The event was designed so there would be something for everybody, Stites said.
“We have the opportunity for really in-depth experiences for all of our teachers,” he said.
The pandemic allowed planners of this event to take a step back, he said, and “imagine again how we are best meeting the needs of our students.”
“This is a time in schools when the arts are perhaps more important than ever because the need for continuity, and being a part of something bigger than just yourself, is something we all sorely missed in the last year and a half,” he said.
He also said administrators and school board members from both school districts have planned to be in attendance as well.
“That says a lot to our teachers about the value of arts we have in our school systems,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
