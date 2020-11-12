Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that each district would begin transitioning students to all virtual learning beginning Monday.
For OPS that means all students will switch to distance learning starting Monday, but for DCPS only high school students will begin the transition on Monday. On Nov. 23, the remainder of DCPS students will transition to virtual learning.
Officials from both districts say this decision was made because of the increase in cases in the Daviess County area.
The announcement came after OPS had it’s single-worst day for students under quarantine on Tuesday, with 67 students at Owensboro Middle School having to do so as a result of being in contact with an individual who later tested positive. That brought the current total amount of students in the district under quarantine to 82. There are also 26 total staff under quarantine in the district.
Jared Revlett, spokesman for the district, said that there haven’t been any spread of cases within the district, but the district is erring on the side of caution because cases in the area are continuing to climb.
“We do have a responsibility to help curb community spread and do our part to ensure that people are limiting their exposure to others to help lower the number of cases in our community,” he said.
In a letter sent to OPS families OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said that though numbers in district schools “remain relatively low,” the number of positive cases in the community are reaching elevated levels. With Daviess County in the “red” zone, quarantines and positive cases are impacting the schools.
“As a result, beginning this Monday, Nov. 26, our district will be moving to an all virtual format through at least Friday, Dec. 4,” Constant wrote. “This will look much like the beginning of the school year with the students currently on the A/B model being virtual for four days instead of only two.”
Plans following Dec. 4 will be announced on Dec. 3, he said.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said in a letter sent to families that students in the district will be distance learning until at least Jan. 5, “giving us a minimum of four weeks of remote learning, followed by Christmas break.”
He said a decision regarding when in-person classes will resume will be made on or before Dec. 26.
“Our reasoning for this plan is as follows: Given the already-escalating number of positive cases in our community, and acknowledging that the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays may increase community spread, we believe closing schools to in-person learning is the right thing to do at this time,” Robbins wrote. “We are also aware that students at many colleges and universities are being sent home and/or will come home for the holidays, again increasing the chances of introducing the virus into our community; and we are also on the verge of the traditional cold and flu season.”
According to data provided by the county schools’ COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s website, there are currently 27 DCPS faculty and staff who have the coronavirus, and 37 students. Over the past two weeks there have been 73 faculty and staff members, and 459 students under quarantine.
Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department executive director, said the health department works with schools to do contact tracing.
Typically what happens is the health department finds out about a positive case, and if that individual is a student or employed at a school the GRDHD will contact what Horton called the district’s “Healthy at School Safety Officer.” Schools and the health department will then work in tandem to ensure that every person who needs to quarantine is notified of the positive exposure.
Sometimes it works out that the school district finds out about a positive case before the health department does. In that instance, the health department will wait for a positive confirmation from that individual’s care provider, and then will coordinate with school districts.
“We will talk to the individual who tested positive for the coronavirus about when they first started to have symptoms, and we will look back two days prior to that,” he said, adding that people who were less than six feet apart from the COVID-19-positive individual for more than 15 minutes are at a higher risk for exposure.
He said working with the schools is necessary because the nature of COVID-19 is that individuals who have been exposed, or who are sick, need to be quarantined for at least two weeks.
“Schools need to know that information so students and staff can be excused from school for those two weeks,” he said. “So it all kind of works out.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
