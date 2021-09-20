In an effort to reward school district employees for going beyond their lines of duty in the last 18 months, city and county school systems are providing supplemental “COVID-19 pay.”
Owensboro Public Schools approved the payments at its Sept. 9 board of education meeting, and Daviess County Public Schools board of education members approved its payments on Thursday. Plans are for both districts to remit two, one-time payments — one this semester, and one next semester.
OPS will be giving $1,000 to all 879 contracted full-time and part-time employees. DCPS has 1,700 contract employees who will receive the payments, with $750 going toward classified staff members with a contract of four hours or more per day, and contract classified staff working less than four hours a day receiving $375.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said these funds are supplemental pay for the additional duties relating to COVID-19 that staff members have had to perform in an effort to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the pandemic.
“Our employees are cleaning, enforcing masking and social distancing, and covering for missing staff,” she said.
She said these payments will be made “to compensate our employees for their extra effort.”
“(The Kentucky Department of Education) issued guidance saying that such pay was allowable so we wanted to use these funds for our staff,” she said.
Funding for these payments will come from federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief, also known as ESSER funds.
According to KDE, the money can be used for addressing learning loss due to the pandemic, including payment for methods of assessment and tracking; repairs and improvements to school buildings related to health needs and cutting disease transmission; to pay for nurses, mental health professionals and emergency leave days for employees; and as teacher salaries to support intervention and remediation services, along with substitute teachers when regular personnel are absent on COVID-19 isolation or quarantine.
DCPS received about $8.16 million, and OPS received approximately $6 million when the funds were issued earlier this year.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said when district officials began looking at the allowable uses for ESSER funds, they wanted to be sure to provide something for educators and staff members who have “gone above and beyond” to ensure safety for everyone.
That might have meant teaching virtually, providing extra cleaning and sanitation, or helping teachers cover planning periods in the event of absences, Constant said, among dozens of other extra duties.
He said school district employees are his heroes.
“We thought it was important to do this across the board regardless of job title because we couldn’t think of anyone who wasn’t asked to do more this past school year,” he said.
OPS plans for the first payment to be given the first week of November, and the second the first of May. DCPS district officials plan to follow that same payment schedule.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.