Owensboro and Daviess County public schools announced Tuesday afternoon that they will be moving to an all virtual plan to start the school year and remain on that schedule through fall break. OPS will begin its opening day on Aug. 24 and DCPS will follow on Aug. 26.
School officials said they made the decision after the Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation on Monday.
Owensboro Catholic Schools will wait until Wednesday to release its plan.
Story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.