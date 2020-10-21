The Kennedy Center is partnering with Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools and the RiverPark Center to provide an event Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the RPC, during which educators from both districts will participate in discussions on a variety of topics in the arts.
During the professional development, guest presenter Joel Denton will provide insights in social-emotional learning, creating meaningful relationships and more. Denton, an arts teacher and motivational speaker from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has been teaching for 37 years.
Teachers will discuss digitally and in-person several current issues in K-12 education, including performance and assessment, student engagement in virtual learning, social-emotional learning, and the national standards in the arts.
Tom Stites, OPS coordinator of fine arts, said one of the important things that can occur in arts programming is the connection between teachers and students. He said this professional development will largely center around that.
During the pandemic, arts education has been difficult, Stites said, because programming is best delivered in person.
“The best thing for me in this is that we get a chance to work with our friends in DCPS,” he said. “Unlike so many other situations, we are very collaborative people within the arts, and we want to make it so that the best ideas from each teacher are shared. That way we can all learn and grow with each other.”
This combined professional development will be in an effort to benefit every child in the region, “and that’s a great partnership as far as I’m concerned,” Stites said.
OPS has partnered with the Kennedy Center for more than 20 years to provide programming for educators. It’s through that partnership the district is able to connect with performance arts spaces, like the RiverPark, to bring such an event to the area.
Karen Alward, DCPS fine arts coordinator, said this professional learning will be offered both in-person and virtually for those who can’t be, or prefer not to be, in attendance.
“We are really honored that we have such a great place like the RiverPark Center where we can be socially distanced, and we can still offer some opportunities for in-person small groups,” Alward said.
There will also be a Google document available so that some conversations taking place in person can be available to those viewing from home, she said.
This partnership centers around providing equitable experiences for all students in the arts, she said, which is particularly important during a time when distance learning is taking place for some students.
Alward said some topics of discussion will also center around student engagement, particularly in arts performance classes, which Alward said “is really challenging right now for everybody.”
“I’m excited about the event, and these partnerships,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
