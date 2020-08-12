Officials from Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools announced Tuesday that students in both districts will be learning virtually until they return from fall break.
Previously, OPS was slated to begin in-person learning under a hybrid AB model Aug. 24, and DCPS was scheduled to begin a hybrid AB model of in-person learning Aug. 26. Both districts have said their start dates for the 2020-21 school year will remain the same.
OPS and DCPS have fall breaks scheduled for the week of Oct. 5-9.
Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Monday that districts continue virtual learning, or non-traditional instruction, at least until Sept. 28.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said district officials will also be communicating with families by Sept. 18 letting them know about the district’s intentions following fall break.
Previously, both OPS and DCPS had decided on an AB in-person model that would split students into an A group and B group. Students in A group would attend school Mondays and Tuesdays, and students in B group would attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays would have been a distance learning day for all students.
Both districts also developed a Virtual Learning Academies that would have students enrolled through at least the end of this semester, regardless of if the governor deems it safe for students to have in-person learning.
Officials from both districts say that the current schedules and enrollments for students will remain, but that the difference now is everyone will be learning from home for at least the first six or so weeks of school.
“(OPS) students will learn five days a week, with direct instruction four days a week,” Constant said. “All students can expect contact from a teacher. It will be a virtual contact of course, but four days in that week, students can expect contact from the teacher.”
On Wednesdays, Constant said, teachers will gather and plan together so they can be ready for the new kind of instruction that needs to take place based on the virtual atmosphere.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said Daviess County students will be interacting five days a week with teachers under the current plan.
Robbins said that officials from the Kentucky Department of Education support the governor’s recommendation, and it was made clear to him and other superintendents that KDE, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, and the office of the governor “have the authority to close a district in the interest of public health.”
While families might have a bad taste in their mouths when it comes to non-traditional instruction, or NTI as it’s been known, both Constant and Robbins want to make clear that the NTI of the past is long gone, and educators across the state have learned from the March-May experience.
The governor’s decision in March to close in-person learning happened so quickly, Constant said, that OPS teachers were mainly focused on reviewing what had already been taught up until that point.
Now the district is equipped to teach new content, and it cannot afford not to, Constant said.
“We have to teach new content,” he said. “We’ll be set up and ready for that, and we’ve purchased a lot of new tools in our district, virtual tools that will help assist teachers in teaching in this new way. So there will be some making of videos where kids can watch new instruction taking place. There will be actual schedules that the students will have ... and so they will be regimented schedules and kids will be expected to be seen virtually via Google meet or Zoom or something like that.”
Robbins said educators know that in-person learning is the best, but at this time it’s just not an option.
“I think experience is always the best teacher,” Robbins said. “We spent from March to May having experience under an emergency situation. I know we learned a lot from that. There are a number of things we have tried to fix and correct. I’m not saying it’s perfect, because it’s not. We are making an abnormal decision for an abnormal occurrence here. We do know we have learned a lot from our experience, and we are improving a lot.”
Officials from Owensboro Catholic Schools will be releasing a statement Wednesday about any changes that may occur to their re-opening plan.
“Final decisions are being made,” OCS chief administrative officer Keith Osborne said.
Previously, OCS announced it will begin in-person learning Aug. 26.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
