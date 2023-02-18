Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation at the state capitol on Feb. 1 to establish February as Gifted Education Month.
Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools are continuing work with gifted and talented (GT) students in each district to accommodate their abilities.
Lynne Beavers, director of elementary curriculum at OPS, said the district offers an array of GT classifications students can qualify for, from academics to fine arts. Students can also qualify for more than one area of GT classifications.
“We usually begin looking for gifted students at the end of third grade,” she said. “There are tests given in the academic areas and recommendations from fine arts teachers with an audition process.”
Beavers said there is a GT committee at each school that evaluates the evidence given on students who may qualify.
As to why it’s important that Kentucky acknowledge GT students, Beavers said it’s important to recognize any student’s achievements.
“These students perform in the top 4% of the country and they are truly gifted,” she said. “It’s important that schools, the state and the community recognize that. Some of them come naturally but some are nurtured.”
Beavers said once students are identified as gifted and talented, the schools work with them on improving and building upon their abilities.
“At the elementary level, all schools hire part-time employees who come in and work with students in academic areas once or twice a week, and there are extra opportunities for fine arts students at that grade level,” she said.
More from this section
For middle and high school students, there are different class levels from honors courses to advanced placement and dual credit.
Angela Gunter, DCPS literacy instructional coach and GT coordinator, said district personnel are responsible to serve all of their students.
“Often, a lot of attention is put on the students who are struggling the most,” she said. “By statue, we’re also supposed to be helping students who are already meeting benchmark and helping them get better.”
Gunter said once a student is identified as GT, he or she will keep that designation until graduating high school.
“However, if you’re identified in one classification and then began showing proficiency in another area, you could take a test and be identified in multiple classifications,” she said.
There is more crossover within the academic-based classifications than in fine arts at DCPS, Gunter said.
Each school within DCPS has a GT Team member who meets monthly to participate in professional learning to learn how to support GT students.
“The GT Team member then goes to their school and they are the advocate for enrichments and identifying,” she said. “They also help teachers know what they need to do to help their students become identified.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.