For the second year in a row, Owensboro Public Schools has received national recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation, earning a Best Communities for Music Education designation for its work ensuring all students have an opportunity to experience art.
The award specifically honors the school district for its work to meet standards in the Every Student Succeeds Act, which recommends arts to ensure a well-rounded education for students. OPS does this through its Every Art for Every Child program that ensures all students have a chance at arts education.
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants, with goals to advance participation in music across lifetimes, its website states.
According to the NAMM website, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to school districts for their efforts to “assure access to music for all students as part of a well-rounded education.”
This is the 22nd year the designation has been awarded. To qualify, OPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for music programming. Their responses were then verified by the University of Kansas Music Research Institute, according to OPS officials.
Tom Stites, OPS fine arts coordinator, said the “outstanding” support of the city school board, administration, and arts teachers allows the district to provide all students with a form of artistic expression.
“’Every Art for Every Child’ works for the students of Owensboro Public Schools,” he said. “This recognition validates the decision of our district to support music education.”
In recent years, OPS made the decision to allow every sixth-grader a rotation of arts programming, including orchestra, band, chorus and theater. Students then were given an option to choose a discipline to study further. Students are also exposed to physical education, Spanish, visual art and dance during their sixth-grade year as well.
Abe Barr, OHS band director, said he and other educators in the district believe all children have an innate curiosity for creative expression, and the district’s dedication to providing Every Art for Every Child in every school “allows students the opportunity to engage that curiosity.”
He also said the district’s success is a direct result of its leadership’s commitment to the cause, and to removing barriers and obstacles that often suppress students beginning their involvement in the arts.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
