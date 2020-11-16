For the first time, Owensboro Public Schools elementary schools are holding pajama and book drives to ensure that every family can have an idyllic Christmas Eve experience.
Jen Hester, OPS Family Resource coordinator, said there’s nothing like putting on new PJs the night before Christmas and getting cozy with family and a new book. That’s why she and other elementary school coordinators will be collecting new pajamas of all sizes for students and their families.
If possible, once students have their PJs, the schools will also provide them for other members of the household as well, including adults. So all sizes of PJs are welcome.
Monetary donations will also be accepted, and will be spent on purchasing the pajamas, books and some baking supplies for families so they can enjoy holiday cookies together as well, Hester said.
Books, both new and gently used, are also being collected.
Some kids don’t have the luxury of experiencing a Christmas Eve tradition like that, Hester said.
“We want for all of our kids to get something for Christmas, and this also will create quality family time,” she said.
Foust and Estes elementary schools have already had some community organizations sponsor pajamas for all students in each school, Hester said, so they are only in need of books. All other schools are still accepting donations.
Donations can be brought directly to the elementary schools. Once at the school, just inform the front desk staff of the donation.
Hester said she hopes this drive creates some new traditions in the community.
“Every kid deserves that,” she said. “Every kid deserves something new that’s theirs, and deserves that close family time.”
For more information about this drive, or to learn how to donate, contact Hester at 270-686-1060 or email her at jen.hester@owensboro.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.