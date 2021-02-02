Owensboro High School, with the help of a grant from Amazon Future Engineer, will be expanding its computer science pathway to include a curriculum for middle school students.
Amazon Future Engineer is a national program that launched in 2018 with the goal of providing STEM programming to students specifically in underserved and low-income communities. OHS received a grant to start the computer science pathway from Amazon Future Engineer in the 2019-20 school year.
The program has had a lot of success in the year-and-a-half it has been in operation at the school, said OHS college and career readiness coach Monica Rice, in spite of classroom and educational disruptions due to COVID-19.
In fact, she said, this program has not faltered at all because it was originally taught online.
The Amazon Future Engineer programming allows for students to take intro to computer science and AP computer science principles, with the latter offering college credit, Rice said.
Rice said the hope is for students to take introductory computer science courses at the middle school level so that by the time they reach high school, they are already acclimated with the coursework, and hopefully develop a deeper understanding.
“We are excited to offer this for middle school students,” Rice said. “Hopefully, we can get kids interested earlier and develop the pathway.”
She said computer science is always needed, especially in the years to come.
“We want to make sure we are keeping kids engaged,” she said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there are 1.4 million computer-science related jobs available, but only 400,000 computer science graduates with the skills to apply for those jobs.
According to the Amazon Future Engineer website, computer science is the “fastest-growing profession” within the STEM fields, and an average computer science major makes 40% more in lifetime earnings than the average college graduate.
“Despite the opportunity, the vast majority of public elementary and high schools, particular in underserved and underrepresented communities, do not offer computer science classes, and only 8% of STEM graduates earn a computer science degree,” the website went on to explain. “Through our programs, we provide exposure to the field and create a childhood-to-career pathway for students to have more resources to build their best futures.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.