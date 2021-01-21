Owensboro Public Schools is officially rolling out its new visitor management system, Ident-A-Kid, which will help provide more security for schools and help streamline visitation processes.
The school system completed its installation of Ident-A-Kid in all of its schools over last summer and fall. Ident-A-Kid has already been in place at Owensboro High School for some time, but the district installed the newer system that is more comprehensive in every school.
Ident-A-Kid is a school visitor management system that allows for the screening of any student or visitor to the school upon the scanning of their license. The system screens for sex offenders or those who are not allowed entry into buildings in seconds, and also allows for easy tracking of every visitor.
“It immediately runs a background check on that person,” OPS spokesman Jared Revlett said.
Another new safety feature is that when an individual is checked in, they are printed a badge to wear on their person. That badge changes color with time, which helps to inform school officials that it is either old or expired.
Revlett said the district’s main goal now is to inform parents and guardians that the student check-in process is now different. Parents will be required to have identification with them any time the parent wishes to check in or out of the school, check a student in if they are tardy or check them out.
Some schools will still use the old paper check-ins as they acclimate to Ident-A-Kid, but they will be encouraging parents and guardians to familiarize themselves with the new system and protocols.
For parents or guardians who do not have an ID, Revlett said there is a process for checking them in and out, it just takes longer.
OPS purchased the system for $27,000, and it was paid for through the district’s Safe Schools funds, which are state allocated specifically for matters pertaining to student safety.
Daviess County Public Schools also utilizes Ident-A-Kid software at all of its schools, according to Damon Fleming, district director of student services.
Fleming said DCPS has had Ident-A-Kid in place for at least five years and continues to upgrade it as needed.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
