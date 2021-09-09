The Owensboro Public Schools Foundation for Excellence has awarded $22,127 in mini-grants to educators across the district.
Of those funds, $17,193 was donated by employees during the 2020-21 school year. Contributions are from teachers, aides, administrators and school board members, as well as other support staff such as cafeteria, maintenance and office employees. Most of the donations were through payroll deductions.
One of the largest grants went to iMiddle for the virtual reality equipment, which sixth-grade social studies teacher Kendel Hayden said will be used to help students immerse themselves in learning.
“In my class, we do ancient history, which is too old for them to see,” Hayden said. “They can’t walk around and see early man and study that. With the class VR system, kids can wander around in the tombs of Egypt or see ancient Greek murals, and things like that.”
She said providing an immersive learning experience for students makes learning last.
Christa Bossow, Cravens curriculum facilitator, said the $2,920 she received for games for school classrooms is especially needed this year. The school is undergoing renovations, which makes recess a little more difficult for students.
Having the stimulating games also helps to teach team-building and critical thinking skills, she said.
“I think the games open up a new way of thinking in every aspect,” Bossow said. “If students can persevere in solving these types of games, then they are going to build those skills and be able to apply them in their learning and their lives as well.”
Recipients of the mini-grants are:
• Cravens Elementary School — $2,000 for a book vending machine and materials to purchase books and tokens;
• Cravens Elementary School — $2,920 for stimulating minds socially through games and activities for all classrooms;
• Cravens Elementary School — $1,000 to purchase one replacement steel pan and one stand for the 11-year-old Cravens Steel Pan Band;
• Emerson Academy — $1,188 for materials to construct and nurture plans for a raised-bed greenhouse;
• Owensboro Innovation Middle School — $4,615 to purchase eight virtual reality headsets and software for sixth- and eighth-grade classes;
• Newton Parrish Elementary School — $1,695 to purchase one additional section of choral riser;
• OPS District Central Office — $600 for the purchase of a new drone to be used for classroom instruction, teacher recruitment and district public relations;
• Owensboro High School — $625 to pay for a Zoom meeting with civil rights activist Ruby Bridges for African American history classes;
• Owensboro High School — $154 to purchase craft wire and additional materials for a Picasso-inspired DIY wife portrait art project;
• Owensboro Innovation Academy — $2,300 to purchase a kit for STEM robotic arm and conveyor belt;
• Owensboro Middle School — $2,000 to pay expenses for Roger Emerson to work one day with OMS students;
• Owensboro Middle School — $700 to purchase items for students with disabilities to have a sensory room;
• Sutton Elementary School — $500 to purchase materials and games for hands-on learning activity days;
• Sutton Elementary School — $1,890 to purchase 30 ukuleles so all students can learn the instrument.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
