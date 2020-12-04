The Foundation for Excellence Owensboro Independent School has donated $5,000 toward the district’s Equity Plan.
The Equity Plan was initiated this summer in response to the national movement to end systemic racism, and locally to provide an even playing field for all students, staff and community partners.
In October the board took formal action to commit to this cause and developed the OPS Equity Task Force, which is comprised of 11 members from across the district and includes teachers, principals, a board member and the superintendent. Those task force members are Steve Bratcher, OPS chief academic officer; Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent; Jessie Frizzell, Estes Elementary School guidance counselor; Hunter Hinton, Cravens Elementary School instructional assistant; Michael Johnson, OPS Board of Education member; David Phillips, Newton Parrish Elementary School assistant principal; Monica Rice, Owensboro High School college and career readiness coordinator; Nathan Seaton, OPS computer technician; Cheri Smith, OPS director of federal programs; Tiffany Smith, Sutton Elementary School teacher; and Carrie Wedding, OPS assistant director of special education.
The Equity Task Force has developed goals and actions including investing in, examining and updating resources and practices to include a culturally relevant curriculum; facilitating and synthesizing the voices of parents, students and leaders concerning OPS’ future equity plans; reducing academic gaps with all opportunity groups as well as increasing graduation rates of these same groups; and more. The complete list of goals can be found on the OPS website, owensboro.kyschools.us.
The board has also partnered with Hanover Research, which will conduct comprehensive surveys about perceptions, observations and experiences that community members, parents and students have within the school district. Hanover will also develop an equity dashboard to look over historical data of OPS’ subgroups, particularly students of color, according to Constant.
Achievement gaps, attendance data over the last five years, information about discipline, as well as the cultural and racial makeup of staff will also be included in the equity dashboard, Constant said.
The donation from the OPS Foundation joins those from both the Hager Educational Foundation and the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, who each in the summer donated $5,000 toward the cause.
Michael Moore, chairman of the board of trustees for the OPS Foundation, said the foundation’s No. 1 mission is to raise and manage donations for the enrichment of the educational programs of the district. The Equity Plan furthers that mission.
“We believe that the diversity of our student body is a pillar of strength for the Owensboro Public Schools district and for our community,” he said. “We felt this was something we wanted to stand behind and we applaud Constant and his leadership for moving this plan forward.”
Constant said he is humbled and grateful and thankful for the foundation providing these funds toward the Equity Plan.
“What we intend to do with the money is to offset the cost of the partnership with Hanover Research we have made,” he said, adding that the partnership costs $50,000.
He also said the district is in the process of applying for a few other grants that will also help to offset the cost.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
