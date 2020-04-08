The Owensboro Public Schools Foundation for Excellence has set up a fund specifically to aid families during the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when schools have closed to in-person classes at least until May 1.
John David Sandefur, OPS chief finance officer, said the district set up the fund through its Foundation because members of the community reached out and asked how they could assist the district.
“Family Resource Youth Service Centers are working hard right now to meet the needs of families,” Sandefur said, adding that families have an extra need right now. “It goes beyond items needed for the non-traditional instruction. Families can’t find toilet paper, bleach, things like that, and our Family Resource Youth Service Centers are trying to make that happen.”
That’s what FRYSCs do on a daily basis, he said. But now, the needs are just different.
There are no restrictions on the fund, so if the FRYSCs hear of a family needed anything in particular, and the district is able to help, they have been, Sandefur said.
There are a lot of groups in the area taking care of community members during this time, he said, but a lot of OPS families have developed relationships with school staff and feel more comfortable reaching out to them.
“They go to the school for everything, which is what we are here for,” he said. “Sometimes we point them in another direction for help, but if we can meet their need, we try to.”
Summer Bell, OPS mental health coordinator, has been involved in coordinating the services many of the district’s FRYSCs have been providing. She has been in contact with families and ensuring their needs are being met.
Last week, she assisted FRYSCs in putting together baskets for families with necessities that included school supplies, sanitizer and other hygiene items.
Bell has even been meeting with school counselors who have specific families in mind to receive services.
“We just want to provide basic needs right now for families,” she said.
OPS families in need can contact their child’s school to speak with the FRYSC coordinator or contact the district central office at 270-687-1000.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
