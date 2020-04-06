At least a bit of a silver lining with schools being closed to face-to-face instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic is that Owensboro Public Schools has been able to get a jump-start on its energy projects that were originally slated to begin during spring break, with a bulk of them being completed this summer.
OPS has been looking at an energy-savings project for several years since Owensboro Municipal Utilities informed district officials in 2015 that rates would increase. OMU is giving the district a 10-year period to “bring their rates up to market,” according to OPS Chief Financial Officer John David Sandefur.
The district previously paid a “highly-discounted rate” for its energy, Sandefur said, with increases in next year’s district budget alone accounting for an 11.5% increase in utility rates.
By the end of this 10-year phase-in, the district is looking at a $1 million increase in utility costs.
The energy updates include upgrading all light fixtures to LED, replacing old HVAC equipment and putting solar panels on at least seven buildings, and other changes, said Chris Bozarth, OPS director of maintenance.
With buildings empty of all students and most staff, Bozarth said the maintenance department has been able to begin demo work and remove ceilings to prepare for the lighting renovations. They also have been working on some of the control systems that will allow the district to centrally control HVAC systems throughout the district from a single location or even a smart device.
“The plumbing portion of the project is probably 85% done,” Bozarth said. “We have replaced a lot of toilets, urinals, (and) added flow restrictions on faucets and flush valves to help conserve water.”
The solar panels will begin to go up on Owensboro High School, Owensboro Innovation Middle School, Estes, Newton Parrish, Foust and Sutton elementary schools, as well as Hager Preschool. How the district determined where the panels would go is where the newest sections of roofing were. He said you have to be cautious with solar because you “only get so much money back.”
The goal is the savings generated from these projects turns around and pays for the work that is already being done, Bozarth said.
“We hope our numbers are real conservative,” he said. “We should see a better return than what we’ve advertised.”
He said the projects are three weeks ahead of schedule and will be maintaining that as long as possible until students come back.
The total upfront cost of the project is $13,415,000. The engineering corporation hired by the district to assist with this process, CMTA Inc, guarantees the district will recoup at least $11,693,000 over the next two decades, Sandefur said, and CMTA also estimates that the district will see a savings of $1.1 million just in maintenance costs alone.
The district has aging equipment that needs to be replaced regardless, Sandefur said, and with this project, the district will be able to use the energy savings to help pay for some of those items.
“These are products that we have to replace anyway ... the company is helping us find the best products that will get us the best energy use and the best savings,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
