Girls Inc. has provided its traditional services to the area’s young women throughout the pandemic, and like most organizations, it has had to step up and offer programs and additional aid in order to ensure all students and families could be successful.
During that time, Owensboro Public Schools has provided as much support to the organization as possible.
This school year OPS received permission from the state to divert some of its federal grant dollars to the nonprofit so that it could continue its mission.
During a board of education luncheon Thursday at Foust Elementary School, Tish Correa-Osborne, Girls Inc. chief executive officer, updated school board members on how those funds have continued to make a difference in the lives of OPS girls who participate in its programming, specifically students who attend Estes Elementary School.
Estes is the only OPS school that receives a 21st Century Community Learning Program Grant through the U.S. Department of Education. The nearly $50,000 grant allows for after-school programming at the school. This school year OPS wanted to see if it could entrust the funds to Girls Inc., and the Kentucky Department of Education granted permission.
That means the school system pays a per-child daily rate for Estes students who participate in Girls Inc., as well as those who attend the Cliff Hagan Girls and Boys Club, which is 18 and 11 children, respectively, according to John David Sandefur, OPS’ chief financial officer.
When the pandemic hit and all in-person activities were mandated to cease, OPS had all of the federal 21st Century grant money for Estes and was unable to use it as it would traditionally. Girls Inc. and the Girls and Boys Club already had after-school opportunities for students, so district leaders didn’t want to “reinvent the wheel,” Sandefur said.
“We didn’t want to compete with whatever opportunities these other great programs were already offering, so we decided to see if we could use the funds to help support them,” he said. “So this is what we came up with so we could help support them financially and help them help kids in a greater capacity.”
Correa-Osborne said the organization has been grateful for the additional support, having witnessed how important Girls Inc. was to students throughout the past two years. She said many students had to come to Girls Inc. throughout the day to complete their class assignments since their parents were at work.
The organization had not budgeted to offer all-day services, she said, so it put a strain on the nonprofit. Still, they weren’t willing to stop because they knew girls counted on them.
Owensboro is the only city in Kentucky to offer Girls Inc., which people are often surprised to hear, Correa-Osborne said.
Generally when funding for organizations like Girls Inc. comes up, a common thought is that it’s easiest and more cost efficient to fund a program that serves everybody instead of a specific group of students, she said.
“I would put all these girls and all their successes up against that,” she said. “What is the cost when you don’t really invest in a person or take their entire self into consideration?”
She said the longer-term costs related to not supporting young people in their academic and social-emotional health are paid for eventually by someone, and they are typically more expensive.
By supporting young people in programs like Girls Inc., “we all can be successful,” she said. “(OPS) helps us with that goal, and we are so thankful for that.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
