Owensboro Public Schools is hosting its second annual Relative Caregiver Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the district’s board of education office, 450 Griffith Ave.
The event is aimed at grandparents and fictive kin who are raising children and teenagers, said Amanda Hirtz, family resource and youth services center coordinator.
“The event is also open to foster parents, community partners and biological parents,” she said. “All are welcome to attend, but it is targeted to caregivers raising children and teens.”
Mental health issues and substance abuse are two of the main reasons why children and teenagers may be raised by someone other than biological parents, so the event will look to address those issues, Hirtz said.
“Last year’s event was focused on mental health and self-care,” she said. “This year we’re focusing on substance abuse through recognizing common trends, rebuilding families through recovery and narcan training.”
Some of the workshops and presentations available will include:
Tough Talk: Drug and Fentanyl Awareness — Stephen Parrott, EMT supervisor at Med Center Health and educator at Bowling Green High School
Rebuilding Families Through Recovery — Sarah McLaughlin, BA, TCADC, program coordinator at True North Treatment Center
Narcan Training — Nicki Feher, BSN, RN and Kayley Edelen, BPH, Rivervalley Behavioral Health
The event is sponsored by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA); the Green River Area Development District (GRADD); True North Treatment Center; RiverValley Behavioral Health (RVBH); and Wilkey & Wilson, P.S.C.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
