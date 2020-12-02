Owensboro Public Schools is kicking off a campaign to help engage parents and students, in part because of recent reports of an unusually high number of students in the district with failing grades, but also because district spokesman Jared Revlett says it takes a village to educate, especially in a worldwide crisis.
In mid-November, OPS Chief Academic Officer Steve Bratcher reported to the board of education that 40% of district middle school students have at least one F, which was up from 15% the previous year. The district high school rate was 28%, he also reported.
This is a shared concern in the region, as OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said most districts are experiencing similar educational calamities as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is difficult to engage students through virtual learning when in-person learning is disrupted, he and other educators have said.
That is why OPS is moving forward with a campaign that will be shared on its website, across social media and through engagement efforts with students, parents and the general community.
Revlett said a lot of families are still struggling to take full advantage of the virtual learning environment, and still need help accessing all of the programming available through Google Classroom and Infinite Campus. Part of this engagement effort will be educating all families on how to do this, along with highlighting the good work being done across the district.
“We also hope to feature some students from elementary, middle and high school about how they are succeeding in a virtual learning environment,” Revlett said. “What does their setup look like at home? What are they doing to stay on task, what are their favorite parts of virtual learning? We hope to highlight these questions to give people a better perspective.”
If high failure rates are the fault of anyone or anything, it is the pandemic and the educational disruptions, Revlett said, but since everyone is having to educate remotely now, it will take partnerships with parents and the community to move students forward.
“It takes a village to educate a kid,” Revlett said. “We need the whole village to help out. We need parents to partner with the schools and we need them to help keep their students engaged.”
He also said the district is encouraging parents who are concerned to reach out if they have questions, comments or suggestions.
“We are open to suggestions, and that’s what’s going to make this learning environment easier for families,” he said.
Constant also has said the district is looking at options to help students make up missed or failed assignments, should they need to, and that educators are also coming up with other options to better-serve students as well.
Some educators are even making home visits to help students when needed.
The campaign will kick off within the next week and Revlett said the community should be on the lookout for district highlights.
District officials also are encouraging parents to do weekly check-ins with their students in the meantime. They suggest designating specific days to ask students about their assignments, or to sign in to Infinite Campus to see what work has been completed.
Most importantly, Revlett said, the community, parents and students need to be patient and trust that the school district is focusing on ways to help students learn in such a difficult environment.
“Really this whole school year is about adapting as we learn more, as we find out what works, or doesn’t work and continuing to adapt,” he said. “It’s not easy for teachers, parents or students to adapt, but that’s just the reality of where we are. We are trying to adapt to make students as successful as we can.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
