Academics are important for first-year students, but so is acclimating to the school setting, said Megan Warder.
The Newton Parrish Elementary School kindergarten teacher is among others across the Owensboro Public Schools district who have been helping students with a kindergarten boot camp the past few weeks. While academics are touched upon, most of the camp’s focus is for students to learn school procedures.
“We are going over who can write their name, or which students need help even holding a pencil,” Warder said. “We have mostly been focused on getting kids used to the school, how to walk down the hallway, stand in line, things like that.”
Students also learn practical duties, like how to open their own milk cartons, or how to use scissors and glue. They are familiarizing themselves with classrooms, the school itself, and classrooms.
Providing this introduction will hopefully help to ease “those first-day tensions,” Warder said.
“There’s a lot they have to learn, aside from academics,” she said, adding that a lot of these students didn’t attend preschool last year due to the pandemic. “It’s going to be a difficult transition for some kiddos, for sure.”
This time last year there were 258 students enrolled for OPS kindergarten. There are currently 366 enrolled for the 2021-22 school year, and that number is likely to go up as the first day of school approaches, according to OPS officials.
Many officials attribute that increase to the pandemic, citing that a lot of parents opted not to put their kids in any early education programs.
Debbie Wathen, OPS assistant director of preschool services, said this is the first time the district has held a camp like this, and it was made possible through COVID-19-relief funds.
So far, the camps have been well-attended, she said.
“We are really excited about this opportunity for our preschoolers moving into elementary school,” she said. “They have an opportunity to work with the teachers in a little bit of a non-stressful environment, and build those relationships with adults and peers and become more familiar with their surroundings.”
Another important aspect of this camp, she said, is that it provides preschool and kindergarten teachers a chance to collaborate. Educators are coming together to determine where students are in their learning, and how best they can move forward.
That professional collaboration is an “important piece of what we are all doing to bridge the gap between early childhood and kindergarten,” Wathen said.
Something educators are keeping in mind, and preparing for when looking ahead at the upcoming school year, is that a lot of kindergarteners this year have never had what would be considered a “traditional school year,” Wathen said, due to COVID.
“We want them to be as prepared as possible to begin learning as soon as they enter the classroom,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
