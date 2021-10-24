On any given day, there are half a million predators lurking online waiting to prey on unsuspecting children, said Kentucky State Police trooper Corey King.
King, the public information officer for KSP Post 16, said that is why he likes to collaborate with area school systems to provide as much information to families as possible about the dangers that exist on the internet.
Specifically, King will be addressing dangers and ways parents can be cautious of social media sites their children frequent at an information night on Tuesday at Owensboro High School.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. and it is free and open to the public. Masks are required, and families who attend will also be taking home free pizza, courtesy of the OPS Family Resource Center.
There are three steps King is encouraging parents to focus on when thinking of social media awareness: education, communication and monitoring. He said in today’s world the internet can be a “predator’s playground.”
“It’s funny how, as parents, we lock our doors and ensure the safety of our kids, but do very little with Wi-Fi or internet access,” he said. “If you knew there were half a million of these predators trying to lure children into their web, I think we would monitor closer to ensure all our doors are locked, so to speak.”
Sydney McFadden, OPS digital learning coach, said the school district organizes a social media awareness night like this with KSP because the third week in October is National Digital Citizenship Week.
In today’s world, students have many digital tools to help with learning.
Technology is all around them, she said, and the school system wants to help educate parents on what apps are out there and where potential dangers lie.
King said a lot of parents don’t think about the dangers of social media and online gaming because they maybe aren’t hearing about law enforcement’s investigations.
“We are working them locally,” he said, referencing a recent local case in which an adult male targeted two male children through the game Minecraft. “Having this conversation is important so parents can see what we are currently investigating, and what dangers to look for.”
McFadden said teaching social media and online safety should be a team effort. Educators, law enforcement, parents, and community members all have to be committed to having conversations and ensuring the safety of all.
“Social media and the internet are something that cannot be avoided, and we should all be equipped to handle that responsibility,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
