Owensboro Public Schools district leaders are participating in monthly trainings centered around poverty through March with the first one being held Monday.
The district is using lessons crafted by Ruby Payne, an author and educator known for her book “A Framework for Understanding Poverty.”
Monica Rice, college and career readiness coordinator for OPS and one of the training coordinators, said the important piece is understanding the families in the district.
“The data shows we have a large number of families in poverty,” she said. “The more that we can understand, the more we can be helpful.”
Numbers from the 2021-22 Kentucky Department of Education School Report Card show that 69.7% of OPS students are considered “economically disadvantaged.” The same report shows that 202 students within the district are considered homeless, which is 4.2% of students.
“We do believe that number is a little higher because we have some families that don’t fill out the forms, especially through COVID,” Rice said. “The elementary schools have different levels for their socioeconomic levels.”
Part of Monday’s training included statistics about Kentucky as a whole on the topic of poverty with statistics from USA Today in 2020.
Those statistics stated that 11.6 million children are in poverty, with Kentucky ranked 46 out of 50.
In 2020, the poverty level across the commonwealth was 13.6% — higher than the national average of 11.4%.
“Here at the central office, we get into the grind of everyday work and it’s nice to remember the big picture and why we are in education in the first place,” Rice said. “That’s to help families and lead students to success.”
Deeayne Mayfield, one of the district’s school psychologists and one of the training coordinators, said she believes these trainings will help district leaders become more sensitive to student needs.
“[Poverty] impacts all aspects of life,” she said. “I’ve learned a great deal from this. I think there’s a lot of things in the middle-class that we take for granted and think that’s how everyone lives and that’s everyone’s perspective.”
Mayfield said she’s learned that’s not how it is for every person.
Rice said she hopes the trainings helps make staff aware of nonverbal cues and reasons why families react in certain ways or how to be proactive to work with families in providing resources and support.
“Ruby Payne bases understanding poverty in the teaching and community and how we bridge those two together,” she said. “Investing in training with staff can make a difference.”
