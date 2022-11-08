OWENWS-11-08-22 PAYNE TRAINING

Deeayne Mayfield, a school psychologist, speaks during a training lesson crafted by Ruby Payne, an author and educator known for her book “A Framework for Understanding Poverty,” on Monday at Owensboro Public Schools central office.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Public Schools district leaders are participating in monthly trainings centered around poverty through March with the first one being held Monday.

The district is using lessons crafted by Ruby Payne, an author and educator known for her book “A Framework for Understanding Poverty.”

