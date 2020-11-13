All Owensboro Public Schools students will go to virtual learning Friday, Nov. 13, due to an increased number of OPS staff who have to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
District students are divided into “A” and “B” groupings, and the “B” group was supposed to have in-person instruction on Friday, while the “A” group had a distance day. Instead, both the “A” and “B” groups will be on virtual instruction.
All OPS students will switch to virtual learning Monday for at least the next three weeks.
Jared Revlett, OPS public information officer, said Thursday evening while there are very few cases of COVD-19 in the city school district, the number of people who have to quarantine prompted district officials to go to all virtual learning earlier than planned.
“We essentially had a number of quarantines we found out about this evening,” Revlett said. “That is going to affect the number of staff that would allow us to operate the way we need to.”
Revlett said he couldn’t get into specifics about which individuals might have led to the quarantines.
But he said it’s not associated with quarantines at Owensboro Middle School. On Wednesday, OPS officials said there were 67 middle school students in quarantine, and a total of 82 students quarantined district-wide. There were 26 OPS staff members in quarantine Wednesday.
“It’s not (affiliated) with the middle school, but it does affect our district to the point where we can’t be in school,” Revlett said. “The most recent group was going to wipe out a whole district-wide operation.”
The district will work with students who need to retrieve personal items or their laptops from the school, Revlett said. Students will be able to get meals from their schools.
Meals will be provided through “our typical drive-thru, like we typically do on Wednesdays while we are all virtual,” Revlett said.
All district students will remain on virtual learning Monday and go though “at least Dec. 4,” Revlett said.
“We’ll make an announcement no later than Thursday, Dec. 3, on what our plans are (after) Dec. 4,” Revlett said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
