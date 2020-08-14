The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved the first round of drawing schematics for the Cravens Elementary School renovation project that district officials could get started as early at April.
The Cravens project will include a renovation similar to the one at Newton Parrish and Sutton elementary schools. A new gymnasium and performance arts room will be built, as well as a new roof put on, new floor finishes, paint, and the front entrance will be upgraded.
The school will also have four new classrooms built, and it will be building up to what OPS Director of Maintenance and Technology Chris Bozarth called “energy efficiency standards,” as the school was not included in the district recent energy project overhaul.
Cravens opened in the 1957-58 school year, during a time when the district also built Newton Parrish and what was then called the Seven Hills School. Rear renovations to the school were completed in 1964; in 1990, a new roof was put on; and a new HVAC was put in about 16 years ago. No major renovations have taken place since the 1990s, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.
Board Member Michael Johnson said students and teachers are all going to appreciate the updated facilities, and described the upgrade as “long overdue.”
“It’s going to be good. This is needed, for sure,” said Board Chairman Jeremy Edge.
John David Sandefur, OPS chief finance officer, said the current construction cost for the project is $10.9 million.
The targeted goal is for the project to be ready for bid sometime in November and December, and weather permitting, construction beginning sometime in April, Sandefur said.
Also discussed in the board meeting was the possibility that OPS, along with several other school districts across the state, may not be able to set their tax rate at the August board meeting, which typically happens annually.
Sandefur told board members that each year property valuation administrators certifies and sends evaluations to the Kentucky Department of Education, which then sends rate options to school districts.
This year, according to Daviess County PVA Rachel Pence Foster, because the open inspection period was pushed back 60 days, the Department of Revenue had a shorter time frame to certify assessments.
Therefore, districts are seeing a delay.
However, later in the day on Thursday, both OPS, as well as Daviess County Public Schools, were told they would be receiving their rate options in time to have them added to their August board meetings, and that a notice of the rates will be posted publicly by the end of this week.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
