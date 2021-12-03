Since spring of this year, Owensboro Public Schools has been working with the consulting firm Studer/Huron to develop a strategic plan that will push the district into the next decade.
It first involved representatives and leaders from all OPS departments, from academics to sports, presenting to the board of education this summer. They provided details about the district’s current status, where improvements could be made, and their lofty goals for the future.
That presentation was made largely to prepare the district for its upcoming district facilities plan process, and the development of the strategic plan.
Most recently, Studer/Huron coach Deanna Ashby has also been meeting with leadership teams across the district to work on professional development.
On Thursday, Ashby met with board members to update them on the progress of the strategic plan, but also to prepare them for the task on the horizon.
She described a strategic plan as bringing the future into the present, focusing on what district success would look like five years down the road, and how to get there.
“We are focused on the big picture,” she said, adding that strategic plans begin and end with boards of education.
She said one of the first tasks at hand will be developing a steering committee made up of the superintendent, a board member, parents, students, executive leaders in the district, a principal from the elementary, middle and high school level, and community members.
Surveys will be sent to all OPS stakeholders throughout the process, and there will also be the development of focus groups, which will participate in what Ashby referred to as “discovery sessions.”
Focus groups will discuss what is gone well in the district, areas of improvement, and goals, she said.
Studer/Huron will also return to re-assess throughout the process, Ashby said, to ensure the goals haven’t changed, and progress is being made.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said Studer/Huron will really be “putting a magnifying glass” on all of the district’s systems and processes.
Once that process is complete, and everyone has had a chance to provide feedback, the district leadership team will come together to create the strategic plan.
Board member Leigh Rhoads Doyal said this plan will be helpful for her as a newer board member because she will have an in-depth perspective on the inner-workings of the district, and where most of the needs are.
“This is what I’ve been waiting for,” Rhoads Doyal said, adding that this will help her and other board members determine where money could best be spent. “I want to know the very specific, five-year plan and how to get there.”
Constant said the last time the district developed an in-depth strategic plan was about eight years ago when his predecessor Nick Brake was first hired into the superintendent’s position.
Constant wanted to get started on this strategic plan earlier in his tenure as the leader of the district, but the pandemic slowed down that process.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
