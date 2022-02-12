Owensboro Public Schools announced Friday that it will be removing its mask mandate in favor of giving students the option starting Monday.
Superintendent Matthew Constant said he made the decision after considering the latest COVID-19 data and consulting with other school officials.
“It didn’t impact any current policy that we have, so the decision can be left up to the superintendent in terms of day-to-day operations,” Constant said. “Now, that’s not to say I did not collaborate heavily on the decision. I did talk with each board member and got their feedback. I talked to our principal group. I talked to teacher groups and even talked to some students.”
Whether or not to mandate masks for students has been a controversial issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020.
And for much of the pandemic, the state mandated that public schools require masks for students, staff and visitors.
But it Senate Bill 1 that was passed during the General Assembly’s special session in September 2021 gave public school districts the ability to decide their own mask policy.
Daviess County Public Schools went to a mask-optional policy after the Thanksgiving break, which it maintained during the omicron surge in December and January.
COVID numbers, however, have started to decline. On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 359 new cases for Daviess County from Feb. 8-10.
Last Friday, the GRDHD reported 635 new cases.
Jerod Revlett, OPS spokesman, said discussions about when to go to a mask-optional policy have been going on for weeks.
“It wasn’t like the decision was made overnight,” Revlett said. “We’ve been looking at it and talking about it, really since we came back from Christmas break.”
The mask-optional policy will pertain to all OPS buildings and extracurricular activities, such as sporting events.
However, Revlett said students who ride buses will still be required under federal guidelines to wear masks.
“School buses do fall under that federal transportation mandate, and that’s not set to expire until March 18,” Revlett said. “It’s a federal mandate that we have no control over.”
Revlett added that if COVID starts to spike again and impact students and staff, the mask-optional policy will be reviewed.
“If we have a number of bus drivers out or if we have a bunch of teachers who are out, we may have to look at reinstating masks for a temporary time,” Revlett said. “But our hope is that we don’t have to do that.”
Constant said navigating the COVID mandates has been challenging, but he is confident that the mask-optional policy will have a positive impact going forward and provide some sense of normalcy.
“It is time, really, for us to see kids’ faces again and for them to see our faces,” Constant said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.