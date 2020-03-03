Summer Bell has been named the Owensboro Public Schools mental health coordinator.
Bell, who has been working with OPS for 13 years as a student assistance coordinator, provided counseling and mental health services at Owensboro High School. She will begin her new role immediately and will move from OHS to the district’s central office.
Bell said she is looking forward to implementing “even more mental health services throughout the entire district.”
“Each of our schools are doing great things in the mental health field individually, and this position will allow for the best practices to be incorporated in each school across the district,” she said.
In her new role, Bell will be responsible for promoting mental health and wellness for students with evidence-based interventions at the school level, along with the school counselors, family resource and youth service center coordinators, social workers and student assistant coordinators. She will also be training staff and developing collaboration methods that solve issues pertaining to mental health, according to a release sent by OPS.
Bell said that as a society “we are able to talk about mental health more openly than we were able to in the past,” and that students are having to deal with a lot more these days.
“Addressing mental health is not only about our students, but their families that deal with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues,” she said. “I hope to be able to educate students on basic coping techniques, identifying warning signs and connecting them to resources to support those techniques.”
Bell has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Louisville. She is a licensed clinical social worker and a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor who specializes in mental health and substance abuse.
This position is made possible through the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative Project Prevent — Safe PLACE grant.
According to a release from GRREC, Project Prevent Safe PLACE is a five-year federally funded grant “with the intention to support schools as they build a new, sustainable mental health support system that targets all students at the appropriate level.”
The grant’s purpose is to increase a district’s ability to identify, assess and serve students dealing with violence, trauma and anxiety in an effort to reduce later violent acts. Along with inserting nine mental health professionals in participating districts, school counselor roles will be restructured over the five years so that they will be spending 80% of their time providing direct services to students. Districts will also be partnering with community mental health organizations to offer more services, the release said.
The GRREC release went on to say the overall goal of the project is for all students to “learn in a safe, trusting, trauma-sensitive school environment.”
The grant serves 121 schools and impacts 54,700 students in 13 school districts. Participating districts also include Daviess County Public Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools and Ohio County Schools.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
