Owensboro Public School announced Thursday that Kevin Thompson has been named the district’s director of pupil personnel effective July 1. He will replace George Powell, who is retiring June 30.

Thompson has been with OPS since 2005 and has held multiple positions within the district, the most recent being director of alternative services, overseeing Emerson Academy and the STRIVE program.

