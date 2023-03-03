Owensboro Public School announced Thursday that Kevin Thompson has been named the district’s director of pupil personnel effective July 1. He will replace George Powell, who is retiring June 30.
Thompson has been with OPS since 2005 and has held multiple positions within the district, the most recent being director of alternative services, overseeing Emerson Academy and the STRIVE program.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to be chosen for this position,” Thompson said. “I am excited about the opportunity to get to work with the students, parents and staff in our school system.”
According to a press release sent by OPS on Thursday, Thompson will be responsible for coordinating resources of the schools, community agencies and parents to correct poor student attendance patterns and assist students and parents in overcoming problems that threaten continuous progress in school.
“My goal is to be out in schools and visible to support staff, students and families,” he said. “This is one position that still deals with staff, students and families, and that’s what I’m excited about. We get to be creative and come up with solutions for problems.”
In this position, Thompson hopes to create opportunities for students that allow them to be successful — and provide support for all OPS schools and staff.
“I believe that all students can be successful when provided the proper support,” he said.
Thompson joined the district as the assistant principal at Owensboro Middle School in 2005, a position he held until 2017.
Prior to that, he worked as a social studies teacher and assistant basketball coach at Harrison High School in Evansville for seven years before transitioning to Helfrich Park Middle School, now Helfrich Park STEM Academy, for four years.
Thompson also held a position at Daviess County Middle School as an administrator over discipline.
“I am blessed to be part of Owensboro Public Schools,” he said.
Thompson earned his bachelor’s degree in history and education from Kentucky Wesleyan College and his K-12 School Administration Certification from Western Kentucky University. He recently completed his Director of Pupil Personnel Certification from Murray State University.
