Ashlie Hurley has been named the new Owensboro Public Schools English language student services coordinator, a position she will begin July 1.
While this technically is not a new position, it has been recrafted to become an all-encompassing resource for migrant, refugee, and English-learning families within the city schools district.
The district created the position in 2018, but it dissolved when the former coordinator left the position. That absence was deeply felt, as EL students and their families continued to need help.
Now, OPS spokesman Jared Revlett said the position has been recreated to include other specific responsibilities.
Hurley, who currently teaches at Foust Elementary School, will be responsible for implementing, facilitating and directing all services related to the district’s English language program, which assists and encourages growth and independence in EL students and families, according to OPS officials.
This will be a unique opportunity for Hurley, she said, because it will allow her the chance to continue working with the EL learners from a districtwide approach.
Hurley has had a lot of success working with the district’s Burmese and Hispanic students throughout her tenure.
“She is especially well known with the Burmese community and is still relied upon by current and former students in times of need,” said Foust Principal Janie Moseley. “She has a natural ability to develop relationships with students and parents, which will make her a valuable asset to the district as a whole.”
Hurley said she has thoroughly enjoyed teaching during her time at Foust, in which she has taught grades first through fourth, especially those in the EL population.
“I’m excited about having the opportunity to work with these students and their families as they continue to grow in our district and throughout their school careers, not just at the elementary level,” she said.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said this position was “desperately needed” in the district to ensure serving the whole child with every child within OPS.
“Mrs. Hurley’s track record of serving our EL population at Foust bodes well for the future growth and well-being of our entire EL population across the district, and we are thrilled to add her valuable qualities to our district as a whole,” Constant said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
