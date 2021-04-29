Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant announced Wednesday during an Owensboro Rotary Club virtual meeting that current Newton Parrish Elementary School Assistant Principal David Phillips has been named the district’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Phillips, who will begin his new role July 1, has been a part of the district’s Equity Task Force since its inception last summer. The Equity Task Force, and the eventual district’s Equity Plan, were developed in response to the national movement to end systemic racism and to locally provide an even playing field for all students, staff and community partners.
Constant and OPS Board of Education Vice Chairman Michael Johnson were speaking to Rotarians not only to introduce the district’s new diversity, equity and inclusion director but also update the group on the work the school district is doing to ensure all students are treated equally.
Phillips, who attended and graduated from the Owensboro Public Schools district, said the creation of the director of diversity, equity and inclusion was one of the priorities of Constant and his vision for the Equity Task Force.
“I have gotten to know so many families in our district throughout my career with OPS and I look forward to continuing to build those relationships and hopefully create a pipeline of former students returning to work and teach in our district in the future,” Phillips said.
This is Phillips’ 16th year with OPS. He began his career as a special education teacher at Cravens Elementary School and served in that same capacity at the former Gateway Alternative School, Estes Elementary School and Owensboro Middle School. For the past three years, he has been the assistant principal at Newton Parrish.
He received his bachelor of arts degree in social work from Brescia University and earned an alternative certification from Campbellsville University when he decided he wanted to teach. He went on to earn his Rank 1 from the University of the Cumberlands.
In his new position, Phillips will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion plan by providing strategic leadership that promotes a culture of equality for all students, families, faculty, staff and the OPS community, according to a press release issued by the district.
During the rotary meeting, Johnson and Constant emphasized the importance of continuing work in diversity. They both said there is still much to be done.
Johnson said the pandemic exposed a lot of inequities, and that information should be a call for everyone to take a look at the Owensboro area and the issues of concern. Health care, food and education inequities, as well as civil unrest locally and across the nation, caused the board of education to take a hard look at what could be done internally to help with these issues.
“Our board was prepared to act, along with the superintendent, to make sure we have things in place to go in the right direction to make sure we take care of the students,” Johnson said.
Constant said he, as a privileged white man, wondered how he could tackle such “tough stuff” and reached out Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP chapter, and Johnson for help. Through those efforts, the task force was created and discussions began to take place about what issues currently exist within the city school systems regarding diversity, and what the steps to improve those will be.
The district also partnered with Hanover Research, which is working to provide the district with comprehensive surveys about perceptions, observations and experiences that community members, parents and students have within the school district. Hanover is also developing an equity dashboard to look over historical data of OPS’ subgroups, particularly students of color.
OPS was able to pay for these services, in part, through donations of $5,000 each from the Owensboro Independent Schools Foundation for Excellence, the Hager Educational Foundation and the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
Hanover’s finding should become available this summer, Constant told Rotary members.
So far, Constant said the district knows through internal surveys it needs to offer better support for students and staff from diverse gender identities and backgrounds; encourage conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom; increase resources and training for staff members on topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion; and promote events and opportunities for increased parental involvement.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Constant said.
Rotary Club President Debbie Zeurner asked Johnson and Constant where supporters of this cause need to start.
Implicit bias and cultural training are eye-openers, Constant said.
Constant said these and upcoming conversations around inclusivity may be uncomfortable, but it’s important to “take the Band-Aid off” and get to the heart of the matter.
“We are going to have some difficult conversations,” he said. “That’s just going to be how it is if we are going to have to deal with what we have to deal with.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
