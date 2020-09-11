The renovations to the Owensboro Innovation Middle and new Owensboro Innovation Academy are nearing completion, with district officials saying the building should be ready by the time students are back to in-person classes.
OIA, which previously was located at the Centre for Business and Research at 1010 Allen St., and iMiddle will be sharing the same building at the former site of Owensboro Middle School South, which previously was known as the 5-6 Center, at 2631 S. Griffith Ave. Plans call for both the OIA and iMiddle to be an Innovation Campus.
The district wanted to bring both innovation schools to one campus because it will be a cost-saving measure, district officials said, among other reasons.
On Friday, the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to have an 11 a.m. meeting, during which, Chris Bozarth, OPS director of maintenance and technology, will update board members on the project, including a $180,226.82 change order.
Bozarth said this money accounts for cabinetry work for all the science rooms, soffit work for the front of the building, the addition of a door to the school’s concrete courtyard, conduits for electrical, and moisture mitigation measures that needed to be added to flooring.
The district originally expected this project to be $13,252,000, and these changes put the current cost at $13,432,336.82, according OPS Chief Financial Officer John David Sandefur.
iMiddle is modeled after OIA and is part of the district’s innovation program that is already in place, acting as a sister school and feeder to the OIA.
District officials said previously that while middle and high school students will be sharing a campus, they will maintain separate identities. The two schools will physically be separate, and there will be little to no co-mingling of students unless it’s for a specific project. Middle school students will inhabit the south side of the building and high school students will be in the north side.
The district essentially split the building in half to renovate in phases. Renovations included site paving, ADA toilets, remodeling existing space for new band and choir rooms, a new family resource center and the building of two new resource rooms. Also, the media center and cafeteria will be expanded and one computer lab will be constructed along with one administrative suite.
A lot of the renovations were centered around energy savings and mechanical items that needed an upgrade, such as the roof, HVAC and lighting.
Renovations are almost complete, Bozarth said.
“I’m pleased where we are at this point,” he said. “The building looks great.”
He said all teachers have been instructing from their classrooms while students are still undergoing distance learning. Classrooms should be student-ready soon.
The board will consider for approval this change order, among other action items, at its board meeting that will take place at the district central office at 450 Griffith Ave.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
