Owensboro Public Schools is offering a new Employee Assistance Program that will provide additional mental health and counseling services for its employees.
The program is in partnership with Compass Counseling and Counseling Connections for contracted OPS employees.
OPS employees are encouraged to seek assistance at either organization if and when necessary. The service is confidential, and contracted employees will be given six free visits.
Carlie Brown, OPS personnel director, said the district wanted to ensure its employees had access to professional and confidential mental health services that were not linked to their employment.
“We do so much for our students as far as mental health, but we want to be able to support our employees as well,” she said. “That’s why we are working on making this better and working with local mental health providers that can give our employees immediate access.”
Summer Bell, OPS mental health coordinator, said district officials are excited to be able to offer this to staff. She said staff members can choose to see counselors in-person or through telehealth.
Both of the agencies the district is partnering with are excited to be involved, Bell said.
“They are looking forward to getting our employees in as soon as possible to provide them with this much-needed support,” she said.
Last week, the Kentucky Department of Education reported the results of the 2022 Working Conditions Survey, which showed that 75% of educators who participated say they are concerned for the emotional well-being of their colleagues. Sixty-four% of the educators who took the survey also said they were concerned with their own emotional well-being.
Bell said EAPs are common among school systems, but this is the first time OPS is able to provide the services.
“We hope our staff take advantage and get those services they think they need,” she said. “We have tried to make this user friendly, so hopefully it’s simple.”
Staff members don’t have to contact anyone within the district to receive services, Bell said, but if they do need help navigating the opportunity, they can feel free to contact Brown or Bell.
To participate, staff are asked to contact Compass Counseling at 270-215-4000 or Counseling Connections at 270-240-1076.
Employees must have an OPS badge and be an active, contracted employee to receive services through the program.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.