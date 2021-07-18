Owensboro Public Schools’ Cravens Elementary School renovation is on schedule and should be nearly complete when schools are back in session on Aug. 11.
Sutton Elementary School’s addition, the district’s other active construction project, is still in the drawing phase, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.
The Cravens project will include a renovation much like the one at Newton Parrish Elementary. A new gymnasium and performance arts room will be built. A new roof will be put on, a bathroom will be renovated, new floor finishes will be added, and there will be improvements to the cafeteria, new paint, and the front entrance will be upgraded. The current gym will then become the school’s new library.
The district is also renovating six classrooms.
The district also has plans to bring the build up to what Chris Bozarth, OPS director of maintenance and technology, called “energy efficiency standards,” which includes the installation of geothermal heating and cooling systems.
Revlett said the project is “moving right along.”
“They have a lot of work done,” he said. “The geothermal wells have been dug and they are in the process of laying the piping out for that. They have started work on the admin part of the building and starting work on the roof. Things are currently on track there at Cravens.”
The new gym will not be complete by the time school starts, so students will still be using the old gym until February when the new one is scheduled to be complete.
The front office upgrades will also still be taking place as well when school starts, but Revlett said it shouldn’t impact student drop-off and pick-up.
All other renovations should be complete by the start of school.
There will still be some construction going on when school starts, but nothing that “would inhibit students being able to go to school,” Revlett said.
Cravens opened in the 1957-58 school year, during a time when the district also built Newton Parrish and what was then called the Seven Hills school. Rear renovations to the school were completed in 1964 and in 1990, a new roof was put on. A new HVAC was put in about 16 years ago.
No major renovations have taken place since the 1990s, according to Revlett.
John David Sandefur, OPS chief finance officer, said the current construction cost for the project is $10.9 million.
The Sutton addition includes four new classrooms, which are needed because the fifth grade’s integration back into the school has created some overcrowding issues.
Early cost estimates of the Sutton project are about $1.2 million.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
