The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday heard an update on the efforts the district has made in the last few years toward bettering student and staff mental health.
Summer Bell was hired as the OPS mental health coordinator last spring. The position was made possible through the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative Project Prevent — Safe PLACE grant, a five-year federally funded program.
Bell said the overall goal of the project is for all students to be in a safe and trauma-sensitive environment, and through her work this past year, she and her counterparts have been working toward this. Since the beginning of this school year, therapists have been housed in the Owensboro Innovation Middle School, and Cravens and Estes elementary schools through a partnership with the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, a local behavioral health organization.
In the first month at Estes, Bell said, 59 students sought out services with their in-school therapist.
Mental health teams have also been placed at each school, which consist of principals, guidance staff, family and resource coordinators, nurses and teachers.
“The purpose of the mental health teams is to provide more of those supportive services and target those kids that need those extra interventions,” she said.
She also said students were given a mental health screening in October, which the mental teams could focus on to determine if and when students needed any additional help. District-wide, the screening indicated that 27% of students were considered to be in the moderate/high range for potentially needing more supportive services.
The biggest concern the mental health team is facing at this time, she said, is the parental consent required to get some of the services started, especially when going through the MCCC.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant also updated the district on online registration, which is now up and running for families. He said 15% of students have registered thus far, and he is hopeful to have most of them signed up before spring break. Families can go to startOLR.com to complete the process that only takes 15-20 minutes. Registration must be performed on a laptop or desktop computer and will not work on a mobile device. However, every OPS student currently has a district-issued Chromebook that can be used for this.
Constant said this time marks the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 being called a pandemic, and that while individuals should not let their safety guard down, with the unrolling of vaccines, “we are hopeful.”
“We’ve certainly seen lots of ups and downs and unexpected twists and turns, but we’re all hopeful there’s a light at the end of this tunnel,” Constant said, adding that the upcoming return for all students to classrooms “certainly provides hope to all of us, and we are excited.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.