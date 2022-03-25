Owensboro Public Schools is projecting an enrollment increase for next school year, which will require the system to hire four additional teachers, John David Sandefur, district chief financial officer, told board of education members Thursday during a board meeting.
This time last year, there were 5,081 students enrolled in the district. The projected number of students for the 2022-23 school year is 5,172. The school district tries to do a 24-students-to-one-teacher ratio, when possible, Sandefur said.
Some of those students could be returning from being homeschooled during the pandemic, but a majority are refugees coming into the system, Sandefur said.
School board members also approved hiring an additional English language teacher, based on its projected number of students in need of those services.
In other business, Chris Bozarth, OPS director of facilities, maintenance and technology, told board members that a change order will coming for the Sutton Elementary School addition that is beginning.
Sutton’s project includes building four new classrooms, which have been needed since the district integrated fifth-grade students back into the school at the start of the 2018-19 school year.
“We are trying to get that project started, but we have uncovered some soil issues, and we are working through those,” Bozarth said.
OPS Superintendent Matt Constant told board members to “brace themselves” for that change order, but Bozarth assured them that through some changes, it won’t be as extensive as initially anticipated.
Bozarth also said the Cravens Elementary School project is nearing completion and that the newly-renovated front office should be move-in ready within the next few days.
The Cravens renovation included building a new gymnasium and performance arts room and putting on a new roof, new floor finishes and fresh paint. The front entrance and office area have also been upgraded.
“If everything goes to plan, the new classrooms in the rear of the property will be able to be occupied when we come back from spring break,” Bozarth said. “The gym won’t be finished until the summer.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
