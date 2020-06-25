The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education is considering an Aug. 26 start day for the 2020-21 school year, with students returning to in-person classes at that time.
This start date is two weeks after the original Aug. 12 first day of school, and also falls in line with what surrounding districts are doing, including Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools. It’s a delay that school officials say will give them more time to prepare for re-opening schools following the closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said these two extra weeks will provide the district with more flexibility that will be necessarily for “what’s proving to be a different fall semester than we’ve ever had before.”
“I feel like we owe our public 30 days, or a month’s notice, of what our plan is on reopening before we reopen, so they can make appropriate plans,” Constant said. “If we stuck to our Aug. 12 original start date, that would mean that our reopening plan should be ready by July 12, and I’m just not sure given the guidance right now and the health and safety data, that we would be ready to come out with a reopening plan at that time.”
Constant said district officials are hopeful that by the end of July they will be “ready and confident” with a reopening plan.
This change to the start day will not impact the rest of the school calendar, Constant said, and the last day of school for students is still scheduled on or about May 21.
The district is able to incorporate this change due to 2017 General Assembly law that allows for districts to set requirements for yearly instruction at 1,061 hours. Previously, the state based a school year on days rather than hours, requiring 170 days of classroom instruction.
This also means the district might make the school day longer for some students, but Constant said it wouldn’t be much more than 20 minutes.
The board will vote on this measure 4:40 p.m. Thursday, June 25 during its regular board meeting, which will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
