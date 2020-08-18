Owensboro Public Schools will be lowering its property tax rate for the upcoming year due to property values going up, according to OPS Chief Finance Officer John David Sandefur.
The proposed rates for the 2020-21 year are 84.9 cents on both real and personal property, per $100 of assessed value. The previous rate was 86.6 cents on both real and personal property, per $100 of assessed value.
A decrease in rates like this is rare, but it does happen, Sandefur said.
“I don’t think it’s that out of the ordinary, but it’s not the norm,” he said. “Typically property values don’t fluctuate that much. It just depends on what’s going on in the market and what regions are assessed.”
With the new proposed rate, OPS is expected to produce revenue of $13,417,799.91. Of that amount, $1,484,153.58 is from new and personal property.
This means for a home valued at $100,000, a homeowner would pay $849 a year, which is $17 decrease from last year.
OPS will hold a public hearing at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 27 at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave., to hear public comments regarding this proposed tax rate.
Daviess County Public Schools is proposing to keep its same property tax rate as last year, but with 2 cents of exonerations added, making the final proposed rate 71.7 cents per $100 assessed value on both real and personal property.
Due to the exonerations, this does equate for a tax rate increase for the 2020-21 year.
Exonerations are allowed by law, and they happen for a variety of reasons, including when citizens contest the property value administrator’s assessment on their property, and DCPS Director of Finance Sara Harley said the 2 cents is meant to help districts still recoup funds in the event they occur throughout 2020.
This new rate means that an individual with a home valued at $100,000 will pay $717 per year, which is a $2-per-year increase over last year.
This rate is expected to produce a revenue of $40,917,062, of which $5,371,956 is from new and personal property.
DCPS will hold a public hearing at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 27 at Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road, to hear public comments regarding this proposed tax rate.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
